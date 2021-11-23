2 Strong 4 Bullies
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have released the names of the five people killed in a semi vs. van crash Monday morning in Newbury Township.

The van was transporting a group of individuals with developmental disabilities from Cuyahoga County, a cleaning crew, to a job site in Geauga County.

Five people killed in an accident on Ravenna Road in Newbury Township on Nov. 22, 2021.
Five people killed in an accident on Ravenna Road in Newbury Township on Nov. 22, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Ravenna Road, south of Pekin Road.

The van driver, Darryl Barnes, 62, of Garfield Heights, and four of his passengers were killed.

The passengers are identified as: Kipp Ginn, 47, of Cleveland, Vonda Harris, 57, of Cleveland, Rhonda Hutchinson, 44, of University Heights and Ke’Mel Jenkins, 28, of Cleveland.

Two other van passengers, Farron Lloyd, 44, of Bedford, and Carlos Hemphill, 45, of Cleveland, were seriously injured.

They are being treated at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

The truck driver, Brett Morgan, 31, of Geneva, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Semi and van involved in a head-on crash on Ravenna Road on Nov. 22, 2021.
Semi and van involved in a head-on crash on Ravenna Road on Nov. 22, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Troopers said the van was travelling southbound when he crossed the center lines and struck the truck heading northbound.

It is unknown at this time why the van driver traveled left of center, troopers said.

CEO of the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Kelly Petty, sent 19 News the following statement,

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in today’s tragic accident, and our condolences go to the family members of those who lost their lives. Cuyahoga DD is in contact with the families of the individuals affected to help them navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

