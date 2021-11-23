Bomb squad called out to Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bomb Squad responded to a storage unit on the city’s West side Tuesday afternoon.
Officials told 19 News a suspicious device was found at Metro Mini Storage in the 3800 block of Clark Avenue around 1 p.m.
According to Cleveland police, officers safely disposed of a hand grenade.
The situation was resolved around 2:39 p.m.
No word on if there are any arrests.
