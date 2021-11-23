2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor-elect Justin Bibb calls for DOJ to reopen federal Tamir Rice investigation

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014....
Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor-elect of Cleveland is calling on the Department of Justice to reopen their investigation into the shooting death of Tamir Rice on the seventh anniversary of the 12-year-olds killing.

“Seven years ago, Tamir Rice was killed while playing with a toy gun,” Bibb wrote. “I join Cleveland City Council, U.S. Senator @SherrodBrown and others in calling on the Department of Justice to reopen the investigation. Today, we remember Tamir as the quest for justice continues.”

Justin Bibb, who won Cleveland’s mayoral election on Nov. 2, made the statement Monday evening via Twitter.

Rice, 12, was playing with a toy replica gun when he was fatally shot by then Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann on Nov. 22, 2014.

A video of his killing was widely viewed on the internet and serves as a Rorschach Test of people’s beliefs about race and police in the U.S.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice decided to close a federal investigation into the shooting after investigators “found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges” against Loehmann and another Cleveland police officer Frank Garmback.

Four months later, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and U.S. Reps. Marcy Kaptur (OH-9), Joyce Beatty (OH-3), and Tim Ryan (OH-13) called on the DOJ to reopen the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

Sports betting is already underway in Michigan and surrounding states.
Is Ohio losing out on a windfall of revenue from sports betting?
5 killed in Geauga County accident, 3 others injured
5 killed in Geauga County accident, 3 others injured
5 killed in Geauga County accident, 3 others injured
Is Ohio losing out on a windfall of revenue from sports betting?
How authorities work to keep you safe during holiday festivities
How authorities work to keep you safe during holiday festivities