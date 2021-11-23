2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver crashes into appliance store on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and crashed into an appliance store on Cleveland’s West Side.

Crash happened on Nov. 23, 2021 at W.97th Street and Lorain Avenue.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at W. 97th and Lorain Avenue.

There was major damage to PR Appliance & Parts.

No word at this time if the driver is in custody or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

