Driver crashes into appliance store on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control and crashed into an appliance store on Cleveland’s West Side.
The crash happened Tuesday morning at W. 97th and Lorain Avenue.
There was major damage to PR Appliance & Parts.
No word at this time if the driver is in custody or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
