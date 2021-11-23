Hostages released, but what may be next for those who remain in Haiti?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes County about 60 miles south of Cleveland, announced over the weekend that two of the 17 hostages being held in Haiti had been released and were doing well and in good spirits.

The group of missionaries representing, Christian Aid, were in Haiti working with children when their bus was hijacked by a Haitian gang and the group of men, women and children have been in captivity, since, for close to 40 days.

That two of the hostages have been released can only be seen as a good sign according to Juscelino Colares, the Co-Director of the Cox International Law Center at Case Western Reserve University.

“The longer the stakes, the more exhausted, the hostage-takers are and strategically that’s when people tend to make mistakes,” he said.

Colares was gratified to hear that the White House has said that there is a significant F.B.I. presence on the ground in Haiti, as this is a dangerous time in Haiti, as the country has been through significant upheaval.

“The F.B.I. wants to, and expertly wants to, keep them in communication while of course undertaking efforts to locate these people and safely rescue them,” Colares said.

Christian Aid Ministries has released very little information regarding the released hostages and very little information overall since they were taken into captivity and Colares believes that is at the direction of the F.B.I. and best for the safety of the hostages.

Colares also believes open lines of communication between the White House and the Haitian government will be a critical factor moving forward.

Colares also believes open lines of communication between the White House and the Haitian government will be a critical factor moving forward.hs, that the F.B.I. is capable of bringing this to a positive conclusion,” he said.

In a statement, Christian Aid Ministries said, “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.