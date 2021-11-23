2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man robs Akron CVS

Akron CVS robbery
Akron CVS robbery(Akron Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 9:35 a.m. yesterday, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and robbed the store, according to Akron Police.

The suspect passed a note to the clerk and demanded money, according to the clerk.

No injuries were reported but the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male, around 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, and weighed about 150-160 pounds, according to police.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, tan pants, and black shoes.

Around 9:35 a.m. yesterday, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of East...
Around 9:35 a.m. yesterday, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and robbed the store, according to Akron Police.(Akron Police)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident
Massillon Police posted on Facebook to educate the public on a recent new Tik Tok trend.
Massillon Police warn about Tik Tok “fencing” trend
Ohio health officials update status of COVID-19
On Nov. 16, a man stole several thousand dollars worth of Merchandise from Lowe’s in Lorain.
Man steals several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from Lorain Lowe’s