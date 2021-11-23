Man robs Akron CVS

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 9:35 a.m. yesterday, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and robbed the store, according to Akron Police.

The suspect passed a note to the clerk and demanded money, according to the clerk.

No injuries were reported but the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male, around 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, and weighed about 150-160 pounds, according to police.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

