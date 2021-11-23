Man robs Shelby PNC bank, leaves scene on bicycle

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, around 9:07 a.m., the PNC Bank at 29 North Gamble Street in Shelby was robbed.

The man was approximately 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall and weighed around 150 to 160 pounds, according to police.

The man passed a note to a teller demanding cash but no weapons were shown and no threats were made.

The teller provided him with the contents of her cash drawer and the man left the bank and fled on a bicycle.

Call Detective Adam Turner at 419-347-2242 if you have any information.

Shelby PNC bank robbery (Shelby Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.