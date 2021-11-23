2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man robs Shelby PNC bank, leaves scene on bicycle

On Tuesday, around 9:07 a.m., the PNC Bank at 29 North Gamble Street in Shelby was robbed.
On Tuesday, around 9:07 a.m., the PNC Bank at 29 North Gamble Street in Shelby was robbed.(Shelby Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, around 9:07 a.m., the PNC Bank at 29 North Gamble Street in Shelby was robbed.

The man was approximately 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall and weighed around 150 to 160 pounds, according to police.

The man passed a note to a teller demanding cash but no weapons were shown and no threats were made.

The teller provided him with the contents of her cash drawer and the man left the bank and fled on a bicycle.

Call Detective Adam Turner at 419-347-2242 if you have any information.

Shelby PNC bank robbery
Shelby PNC bank robbery(Shelby Police)

