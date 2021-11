LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - On Nov. 16, a man stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from Lowe’s in Lorain.

The suspect is described as being a heavy-set white male driving a black Cadillac SUV.

Call or text Detective J. Gray at 440-654-3397.

