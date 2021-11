MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon Police posted on Facebook to educate the public on a recent new Tik Tok trend.

The trend, which has been called “fencing”, involves teenagers breaking fences by either running into them or kicking them down.

The police urged parents to advise their kids to not participate in the new trend.

Recently teenagers have been participating in the tik tok challenge “fencing”. As you can see they are breaking the... Posted by Massillon Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

