Mother loses custody after attorney forged court documents, Cuyahoga County prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Cuyahoga County attorney has been indicted after prosecutors say he forged juvenile court documents that caused a mother to temporarily lose custody of her child.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Sean Porter on one count each of kidnapping, interference with custody and 22 counts each of forgery and tampering with records.

The charges stem from an August 8 court hearing in a custody battle, according to Cuyahoga Count Prosecutor Michale O’Malley.

The court initiated an investigation into the veracity of a journal entry presented by Porter after a mother alleged that it was false, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation showed that Porter allegedly forged and filed false documents with the Ohio Supreme Court, Euclid Municipal Court, and the Juvenile Division of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, prosecutors said.

Porter will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

