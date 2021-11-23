Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - In the midst of the supply chain crisis, the U.S Navy has been called in to help with the backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard Harbor District to assist in decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month, the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods.

It’s aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.

The White House is also working to relax trucking regulations and persuade ports and railroads to operate around the clock.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

