Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass still place today. Light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. We will see more sunshine as the afternoon wears on. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. It’ll be a bit blustery at times. Clear sky tonight and a definite chill. Many drop into the 20s overnight. We are tracking a cold front that is forecast to roll through later on Thanksgiving. The air mass warms tomorrow in advance of it. A blustery south wind sets up with gusts over 30 mph at times. A sunny start to the day then clouds quickly increase by afternoon. High temperatures will be 50 degrees or higher. A light to moderate rain develops by Thanksgiving morning. It’s pretty much rain all day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Another blast of cold arrives Thursday night.

