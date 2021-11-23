Northeast Ohio Weather: Rainy Thanksgiving ahead; lake effect snow on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outside of a few flakes in the Primary Snow Belt, today will be quiet and mainly dry.

Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s today.

We’ll thaw out nicely tomorrow, as highs will climb into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

If you’re traveling around the area tomorrow in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, you should have really good travel weather.

Unfortunately, our next cold front will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

This feature will bring us widespread rain on Thursday.

Colder air will move in behind the front, facilitating the development of lake effect snow bands and squalls on Friday.

Black Friday will also be cold and windy.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.