2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rainy Thanksgiving ahead; lake effect snow on Friday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outside of a few flakes in the Primary Snow Belt, today will be quiet and mainly dry.

<

Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s today.

We’ll thaw out nicely tomorrow, as highs will climb into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

If you’re traveling around the area tomorrow in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, you should have really good travel weather.

Unfortunately, our next cold front will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

This feature will bring us widespread rain on Thursday.

Colder air will move in behind the front, facilitating the development of lake effect snow bands and squalls on Friday.

Black Friday will also be cold and windy.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/22/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 11/22/2021
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Light lake effect snow possible this evening; rain returns for Thanksgiving
Northeast Ohio weather: Few flakes, windy and cold for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Few flakes, windy and cold for Monday