Ohio health officials update status of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to update the status of COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, along with Dr. Thomas Herchline, from the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and Benjamin Robison, the Wood County Health Commissioner, will be participating.

19 News will stream the press conference live at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.