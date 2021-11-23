OHSP helicopter helps capture pursuit suspects (aerial video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said its Chillicothe Post called the Aviation Unit for backup in the pursuit of a driver and passenger who ran away from deputies.

Thanks to their assistance, both suspects were apprehended a short time later without incident in a wooded area, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the driver was arrested for impaired driving and already had a felony warrant out of West Virginia connected to rape charges.

The aerial footage from OSHP was shared on its Facebook page.

