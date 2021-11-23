Police ask for help identifying female who allegedly shot Cleveland store owner in the face

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for felonious assault after she allegedly shot a store owner in the face during an attempted robbery.

“From the description the hospital has given me, they aimed to shoot him in the head, he looked up, and they shot (him),” his daughter told 19 News, adding that a bullet hit his glasses and ricocheted toward his cheek. “It didn’t damage his cheekbone, but it went through and came out by the hinge of the jaw. It’s literally a through-and-through shot.”

Police said they responded to the store at the corner of East 156th and Holmes Avenue in the Collinwood neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators a heavy-set black woman entered the store, placed a plastic bag on the counter, and demanded money.

After the clerk told the woman he didn’t have any money, she fired a gun, the report said.

Both the shooter and another person, who police say appeared to be an accomplice and acted as a “lookout,” ran away from the scene on foot.

The female suspect was wearing a wearing dark hoodie that was pulled over her head and a surgical mask — possibly two, according to Cleveland police.

The alleged accomplice was wearing a blue Nautica hoodie, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call investigators at 216-623-2576.

