2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police ask for help identifying female who allegedly shot Cleveland store owner in the face

Cleveland police are asking for help identifying this person wanted for felonious assault after...
Cleveland police are asking for help identifying this person wanted for felonious assault after she allegedly shot a store clerk in the face at 5601 Holmes on November 16, 2021.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for felonious assault after she allegedly shot a store owner in the face during an attempted robbery.

“From the description the hospital has given me, they aimed to shoot him in the head, he looked up, and they shot (him),” his daughter told 19 News, adding that a bullet hit his glasses and ricocheted toward his cheek. “It didn’t damage his cheekbone, but it went through and came out by the hinge of the jaw. It’s literally a through-and-through shot.”

Police said they responded to the store at the corner of East 156th and Holmes Avenue in the Collinwood neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators a heavy-set black woman entered the store, placed a plastic bag on the counter, and demanded money.

After the clerk told the woman he didn’t have any money, she fired a gun, the report said.

Both the shooter and another person, who police say appeared to be an accomplice and acted as a “lookout,” ran away from the scene on foot.

The female suspect was wearing a wearing dark hoodie that was pulled over her head and a surgical mask — possibly two, according to Cleveland police.

The alleged accomplice was wearing a blue Nautica hoodie, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call investigators at 216-623-2576.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died

Latest News

While 2 Christian Aid Ministries hostages have been released 15 are still being held while the...
Hostages released, but what may be next for those who remain in Haiti?
$1 million bond for man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl
$1 million bond for man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl
Hostages released, but what may be next for those who remain in Haiti?
Hostages released, but what may be next for those who remain in Haiti?
Store clerk shot in robbery at Akron FireStone Mini-Mart
Store clerk shot in robbery at Akron FireStone Mini-Mart