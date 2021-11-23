2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights firefighters extract 79-year-old man, good Samaritan neighbor from ravine

Richmond Heights firefighters helped two men out of a steep ravine behind a house on Claymore...
Richmond Heights firefighters helped two men out of a steep ravine behind a house on Claymore Boulevard.(Richmond Heights Fire Department)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights firefighters helped a 79-year-old man escape from a steep ravine behind his home Monday evening.

The firefighters responded to a home on Claymore Boulevard and found the 79-year-old and his neighbor about 60 to 75 feet down a steep ravine embankment, according to a Richmond Heights Fire Department Facebook post.

The neighbor had used a rope to go down into the ravine to try to assist the original victim, who had fallen into the ravine, but the pair was unable to navigate the steep, slippery and uneven terrain.

The East Tech Technical Rescue team was called to the scene to safely remove the two, according to the post.

In total, 27 first responders extricated the men from the ravine in just under two hours.

One man was treated for minor injuries and cold exposure and taken to Hillcrest Hospital, police said.

The second was evaluated at the scene and refused further medical care.

The first responders were uninjured.

“Use extreme caution when working or walking near the large ravine system that runs through our community and is part of the Euclid Creek corridor,” the fire department said in the post. “Cliff edges can be slippery when wet and are prone to collapse at the cliffside. Fallen leaves, snow and ice increase these risks. The creeks, ravines and parks in Richmond Heights provide beautiful scenery and hiking opportunities; however, they must be enjoyed responsibly and safely.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

