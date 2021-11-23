2 Strong 4 Bullies
School bus driver robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at W. 14th Street and Buhrer Avenue.

After the robbery, the male suspect fled on foot. No detailed description of the robber has been released at this time.

The bus driver was not injured and it is unclear if any students were on the bus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

