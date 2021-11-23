Woman dies in Elyria house fire, chief says ‘extreme hoarding conditions’

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon and the Elyria fire chief said the “extreme hoarding” conditions made fighting the blaze dangerous.

According to Fire Chief Joe Pronesti, crews responded to the home on Oxford Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters managed to battle their way through the debris in the burning home to bring the woman outside.

Chief Pronesti said she had a pulse when rescued; however, she died from her injuries at the hospital.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Chief Pronesti added the “extreme hoarding” conditions made it necessary for him to order an emergency demolition to make sure all hot spots are put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

