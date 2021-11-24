$1M bond for man accused of killing 47-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man arrested for murdering a woman early Monday pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

Cleveland police said Terry Foster shot and killed Latrice Burks, 47.

According to officers, Foster shot and killed Burks when she approached the passenger side of a car on the city’s East side.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E. 79th Street around 3:20 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Burks dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Foster is being held on a $1 million bond.

