RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two arrests were made as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized in Ravenna, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed the search warrant on Tuesday.

This photo of what was seized was shared by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office:

2 arrested, crystal methamphetamine seized in Ravenna drug bust (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

Tips are kept confidential.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit is working diligently to keep Portage County safe. Together, we can make a difference,” the sheriff’s office said.

