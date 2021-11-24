2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 arrested, crystal methamphetamine seized in Ravenna drug bust

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two arrests were made as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized in Ravenna, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed the search warrant on Tuesday.

This photo of what was seized was shared by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office:

2 arrested, crystal methamphetamine seized in Ravenna drug bust
2 arrested, crystal methamphetamine seized in Ravenna drug bust(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

Tips are kept confidential.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit is working diligently to keep Portage County safe. Together, we can make a difference,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

19 News spoke with a very close friend of the youngest among the victims, 28-year-old Ke'Mel...
‘I’m so hurt by him dying’ — Friend of Geauga County crash victim is shocked, saddened by sudden loss
School bus driver robbed at gunpoint in Tremont near iconic ‘A Christmas Story House’
School bus driver robbed at gunpoint in Tremont near iconic ‘A Christmas Story House’
Man calls 911 after brutally beating girlfriend, Ashtabula County sheriff’s office says
Man calls 911 after brutally beating girlfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident