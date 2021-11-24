2 houses catch fire in Mentor, multiple units responded

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Two neighboring houses caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Forest Road around 3 a.m.

Mentor firefighters requested mutual aid from Grand River, Painesville Township, Fairport Harbor and Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters.

Other firefighters helped cover other emergency fire calls in Mentor during this time.

The cause of the double blaze remains under investigation at this time.

