2nd armed carjacking in Beachwood this month

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood police are investigating two armed carjackings which happened this month.

The latest carjacking happened at the Shell Gas Station in the 26000 block of Chagrin Blvd. on Monday, Nov. 22.

According to police, the driver was robbed around 8:30 p.m.

The first carjacking happened at the BP Gas Station in the 25000 block of Chagrin Blvd. on Nov. 2 around 5:30 a.m.

Neither driver was injured and there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.

