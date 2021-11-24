2 Strong 4 Bullies
57-year-old Cleveland woman dies after being struck by a truck in Lakewood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police said the woman struck and killed while walking across the street Monday has been identified as Karen Mack, 57, of Cleveland.

According to Lakewood police, Mack was crossing West 117th Street when the driver of a F-150 heading east on Clifton Blvd. made a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street and struck Mack.

Multiple people witnessed the accident and called 911 for help and tried to help Mack.

The driver of the F-150 remained on the scene until police arrived.

Lakewood police said so far there have been no arrests and no charges filed but that could change pending the conclusion of the investigation.

