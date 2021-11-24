Baker Mayfield: “I am not going to be perfect”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Admitting he’s less than 100% physically, Baker Mayfield said he still expects to play Sunday at Baltimore.

He also praised the Ravens defense, which is allowing 281 pass yards per game (31st in the NFL).

“They do and they have consistently have always done a great job of mixing up looks and bringing different guys,” Mayfield said. “You are expecting it one way, and they will bring it from the opposite side. Their rankings when it comes down to that, some people might point that out, but they are the No. 1 defense in the league when it comes to third down percentage and red zone percentage. That is what we are focused on, and they obviously do a really, really good job at that.”

Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin have been cleared to return from injury and are also expected to play Sunday.

