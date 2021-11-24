Cleveland Browns Saturday game to air on CBS 19 in December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the NFL announced a couple of matchups in Week 15 were being moved to Saturday, Dec. 18 -- including a Cleveland Browns game.

The Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on CBS 19.

The Browns and Raiders last played on Nov. 1 of last year, as Vegas recorded a 16-6 victory in Cleveland.

There are still have several weeks before the game, but the Browns and Raiders are two AFC teams that are reeling right now, according to CBS. Cleveland somewhat got back on track this past Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and are currently sitting at 6-5 in the jumbled AFC playoff picture -- just half a game outside of a wild card spot.

The Raiders are currently on a three-game skid, but are not far behind in the playoff picture at 5-5.

