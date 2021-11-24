2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
School bus driver robbed at gunpoint in Tremont near iconic ‘A Christmas Story House’
School bus driver robbed at gunpoint in Tremont near iconic ‘A Christmas Story House’
Man calls 911 after brutally beating girlfriend, Ashtabula County sheriff’s office says
Man calls 911 after brutally beating girlfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident
Authorities identify 5 victims killed in Geauga County accident