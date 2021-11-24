2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Love: “We need to find ways to get better and grow up”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rough stretch may get even rougher tonight for the Cavs, who host the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

“Obviously no one wants a 4-game losing streak,” Love said while praising Phoenix at the morning shootaround. “We need to find ways to get better and grow up.”

The Cavs have struggled since losing Collin Sexton last week to a torn meniscus and star rookie Evan Mobley to an elbow injury.

The Suns, meanwhile, have won 13 in a row, a streak that started Oct. 30 with a win over the Cavs in Phoenix.

Love is averaging 12 points per game in his 3 games since returning from injury, shooting 35% (7-20) from 3-point range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

