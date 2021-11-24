2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man calls 911 after brutally beating girlfriend, Ashtabula County sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said their two young children were home when the beating took place.
By Aria Janel and Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say a 34-year-old woman died last Thursday after being brutally beaten by her boyfriend a few days before.

Thomas J. Graley, 37, was arrested in connection to the deadly assault, according to a release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

But before he was arrested, deputies said he called 911, saying his girlfriend needed an ambulance and that she wasn’t breathing.

The victim has been identified as Nicole Booth.

The incident happened Monday on Mill Road in Cherry Valley.

The sheriff’s office said Graley called to report the victim was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, the release said, Booth was found unconscious on the floor with visible bruising all over her body.

According to the release, Graley told authorities they were fighting when the victim fell to the ground and stopped breathing.

The sheriff’s office said their two young children were home when the beating took place.

Graley was in court on Monday on charges of felonious assault, but the sheriff’s office said additional charges are forthcoming.

According to the release, he is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

The investigation remains active.

