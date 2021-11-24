Man found responsible for 1997 rape in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who authorities suspect as a serial killer has now been found responsible for a 1997 rape that happened in Medina County.

Samuel Legg, a former truck driver, was identified as a suspect in 2019 thanks to a sex assault kit testing initiative.

On Nov. 18, nearly 25 years after the alleged crime, Medina County Judge Joyce Kimbler found Legg responsible for two counts of felony rape.

However, due to mental illness, Legg is deemed unfit to stand trial, according to court records.

The same DNA evidence that linked Legg to the rape also connected him to four homicide investigations, authorities said, including those of his 14-year-old step-daughter Angela Hicks as well as Sharon Kedzierski.

According to court records, Legg will remain committed to a hospital in Columbus for up to 10 years.

