Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain moves in for Thanksgiving; cold with lake effect snow on Black Friday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain will move in after midnight Wednesday and will continue off and on through Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day will also be chilly, albeit seasonable, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

As colder air moves into the area on Thursday evening, any lingering rain will change to a mix of rain and snow.

By Friday morning, we’ll be contending with lake effect snow bands and squalls, which will reduce visibility for morning travelers.

Snow will shift east into the Primary Snow Belt over the course of the day.

Generally, we’re looking at one to three inches of snow in the Primary Snow Belt, and a dusting to an inch and a half outside of the Snow Belt, where squalls persist.

Friday will also be cold and windy.

Temperatures will only top out in the 30s, and with gusty winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 20s for most of the day.

We’ll get a break in the action on Saturday before another system moves in on Sunday.

This feature will bring us a round of widespread rain and snow.

At this time, Sunday’s system looks to amount to a dusting to two inches of snow, area-wide,

