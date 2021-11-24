2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Good travel weather today; damp Thanksgiving

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a cold front that will move through early Thanksgiving evening. Warmer air mass in place today. A south wind at 10-20 mph this afternoon will allow temperatures to sneak up to around 50 degrees at least. Increasing high clouds throughout the day. Mostly cloudy and milder tonight. Overnight temperatures drop to around 40 degrees. It’ll be a blustery night. South wind at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. A light rain develops by morning. A general light rain is in the forecast through the day tomorrow. It looks the steadier stuff will be the first half of the day. A quarter inch or less of rain is expected. It’ll turn to more of a drizzle by evening. High temperatures in the 40s. A blast of colder air on the way Thursday night. The wind turns to the west. It’ll be a windy night. Sharply colder Friday with high temperatures only lower to middle 30s. Lake effect snow in the area with some accumulation in spots. Winds gust out of the west over 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

