Patrolling officer observes flames from Plain Township apartment building

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Officer George Deitrick was patrolling the 1700 block of Whipple Avenue when he noticed flames coming from the roof of an apartment building.

Officer Deitrick notified dispatch to alert Plain Township Fire and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Deitrick, Officer Dale, and Sgt. Guist responded to the apartment complex along with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Plain Township Fire to wake the residents up and evacuate them to an area of safety.

