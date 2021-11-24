2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County health officials gave away free COVID-19 test kits to hundreds of residents

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Martha Booth says she wants to protect her family from COVID-19 this holiday so she went to the Summit County Health Department and got a rapid COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

“Last year we did not gather as a family for Thanksgiving and this year we’re going to... so I wanted to do the right thing and get tested so I’m not bringing any germs into the Thanksgiving dinner,” said Booth.

Booth was also able to get four free at-home COVID-19 kits during the health department’s drive-thru testing event.

“I’ll take one Thursday morning before I go to Thanksgiving dinner in the afternoon,” said Booth.

Summit County Health Officials say it’s very important to have at-home test kits like these because COVID-19 cases are on a rise and so are hospitalizations.

“This is just a good public health measure to kind of help everyone out so when they’re interacting with their families they can know what their situation is,” said Christopher Barker, supervisor of emergency preparedness, Summit County.

One thing we didn’t have last year is the vaccine and health officials are recommending people take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, Martha Booth says she got her vaccine and will continue to do whatever it takes so she can safely spend time with her family.

“I’m excited to see people, some of my relatives that are coming from out of town... that I haven’t seen in over a year so I’m excited about that,” said Booth.

In case you missed Tuesday’s testing event, you will be able to get free at-home tests kits on November 30th at the Summit County Health Department.

