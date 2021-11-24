2 Strong 4 Bullies
Verdict reached in the Ahmaud Arbery trial

Ahmaud Arbery (Source: Family)
Ahmaud Arbery (Source: Family)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WOIO) - A jury in the city of Brunswick, Georgia reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon in the trial for the three men charged in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

<

The disproportionately white jury began deliberating around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Among those charged were father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.

Greg McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, guilty of felony murder, guilty of aggravated assault, guilty of false imprisonment and guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder, guilty of felony murder, guilty of aggravated assault, guilty of false imprisonment and guilty of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right).
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right).(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

Arbery’s death became part of a heated national controversy on racial injustice after the video taken by Bryan leaked.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Abery in a pickup truck after spotting him running through their subdivision on Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit and eventually shot video of Arbery’s killing.

The video shows Travis McMichael firing on Arbery as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for McMichael’s shotgun.

The McMichaels are white; Arbery is Black.

No one was charged in the case until video shot by one of the defendants leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police, the AP reported.

Prosecutors argued that the three white men on trial chased Arbery “because he was a Black man running down the street” and defense attorneys blamed Arbery for his own death, according to the Associated Press.

The McMichaels and Bryan have also been charged in a separate federal proceeding with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

