2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery (Source: Family)
Verdict reached in the Ahmaud Arbery trial
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90