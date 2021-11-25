19-year-old Euclid man found shot in car in University Heights dies

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police confirmed a 19-year-old Euclid man died after he was found in his car suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest just one day before Thanksgiving.

Police were sent to Scholl Road for a report of shots fired and a car that crashed into another one in the same area at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to UHPD.

Officers then found the 19-year-old Euclid man with gunshot wounds to the chest in one of the cars that had crashed into a parked car on the street, UHPD said.

UHPD said the University Heights Fire Department Rescue Squad took the man to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Antonio Johnson.

A witness told police they saw what appeared to be two males running away from the area immediately after hearing the gunshots, UHPD said.

According to UHPD, the only description given was that they appeared to possibly be teenagers and were wearing dark-colored, possibly navy, hoodies.

UHPD said officers searched the area with the help of a Cleveland Heights K-9, but did not locate anyone.

The preliminary on-scene investigation indicates that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim may have known the assailant(s), according to UHPD.

The Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation processed the scene and will be the lead investigative agency in this incident, UHPD said.

Call the University Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.