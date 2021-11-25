2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Two people were shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Hannon Avenue near W. 46th Street.
Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News that the victims are a man and a woman, both 30 years old.
We learned both victims were dead when crews arrived.
Their identities haven’t yet been released by authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.