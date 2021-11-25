2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Two people were shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Hannon Avenue near W. 46th Street.

Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News that the victims are a man and a woman, both 30 years old.

We learned both victims were dead when crews arrived.

Their identities haven’t yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

