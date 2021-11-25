2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are spending Thanksgiving in the hospital after being injured in a shooting near the Target on W. 117th Street.

According to Cleveland EMS, the victims are 24 and 25 years old.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Elmwood Aveunue about a block from the shopping plaza.

The 25-year-old is being treated at MetroHealth in critical condition, EMS said, and the 24-year-old is in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

