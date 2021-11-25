2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
Brooklyn Heights police said they have three persons of interest, but they are still searching...
Elderly Brooklyn Heights couple’s home burglarized by crooks posing as water company employees
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper...
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper inside
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper...
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper inside (Source: Ashland County Pictures)