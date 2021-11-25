BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous fire departments were called to put out a garage fire at a Brunswick Hills home on Thanksgiving.

Hinckley firefighters said their department assisted the Brunswick Hills Fire Department in extinguishing the flames, which also engulfed the two cars inside the garage.

No one who was inside the house, firefighters, or pets were hurt from the blaze, Hinckley Fire confirmed.

Brunswick Hills Fire Department said, “Our crew have been very busy today responding to fires and squad calls. Please be safe.”

Hinckley firefighters shared the following photos of the damage:

Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving (Hinckley Fire Department)

