2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous fire departments were called to put out a garage fire at a Brunswick Hills home on Thanksgiving.

Hinckley firefighters said their department assisted the Brunswick Hills Fire Department in extinguishing the flames, which also engulfed the two cars inside the garage.

No one who was inside the house, firefighters, or pets were hurt from the blaze, Hinckley Fire confirmed.

Brunswick Hills Fire Department said, “Our crew have been very busy today responding to fires and squad calls. Please be safe.”

Hinckley firefighters shared the following photos of the damage:

Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving
Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving(Hinckley Fire Department)
Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving
Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving(Hinckley Fire Department)
Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving
Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving(Hinckley Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

September death of 1-year-old boy ruled a homicide
Crocker Park Thanksgiving Incident
Man attempts to break into Crocker Park residence with baseball bat and golf club
Caution to parents looking to buy tech toys this holiday season
St. Augustine's Thanksgiving
St. Augustine's Thanksgiving