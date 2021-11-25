2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks tobogganing season starts Nov. 26

Grab a toboggan and go, the Chalet is open for the season
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Come on, it’s lovely weather for a... toboggan ride... together with you!

Cleveland Metroparks’ twin 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes open for the season on Nov. 26 at The Chalet in the Mill Stream Run Reservation at 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville.

This icy thrill operates with or without snow through early March with weather permitting.

Tobogganing reservations are required, but the interior of The Chalet will be closed to the public this 2021-2022 season.

Reservations are a timed ticket, however, that does not guarantee that you will not have to wait in line.

Before you go, be sure you have gloves or mittens that cover your fingertips, or else you will not be permitted to ride down the chutes.

Also, measure your children to be sure they are at least 42″ tall, which is the minimum height requirement for all riders.

No refunds will be issued for riders who do not have proper gloves or for riders who are below the height limit.

To check out the hours of operation, make a reservation, and see what else you need to know before you go, click here to go the Cleveland Metroparks’ tobogganing website.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

