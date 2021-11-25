2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man attempts to break into Crocker Park residence with baseball bat and golf club

Crocker Park Thanksgiving Incident
Crocker Park Thanksgiving Incident(Westlake Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police received a call around 2 p.m., about a man attempting to break into a residence on Vine Street with a baseball bat and golf club, according to Westlake police.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the man had also backed his vehicle into the garage door of the home.

The 23-year-old Parma resident was not able to gain entry to the residence before the officers took him into custody without further incident.

The man had an active warrant from the Rocky River Police department for an assault that occurred the night before, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

There appeared to be no structural damage to the residence which was turned back over to the homeowner.

The man was transported to UH St. John Medical Center after he complained about a medical condition, according to police.

There were no injuries to any officers or other people during the incident.

Investigators are still determining the exact relationship between the man in custody and the people who lease the residence, it is believed there is some kind of pre-existing relationship.

Expected charges will include felony burglary, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Caution to parents looking to buy tech toys this holiday season
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
Caution to parents looking to buy tech toys this holiday season
Caution to parents looking to buy tech toys this holiday season
St. Augustine's Thanksgiving
St. Augustine's Thanksgiving