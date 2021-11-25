Man attempts to break into Crocker Park residence with baseball bat and golf club

WESTLAKE Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police received a call around 2 p.m., about a man attempting to break into a residence on Vine Street with a baseball bat and golf club, according to Westlake police.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the man had also backed his vehicle into the garage door of the home.

The 23-year-old Parma resident was not able to gain entry to the residence before the officers took him into custody without further incident.

The man had an active warrant from the Rocky River Police department for an assault that occurred the night before, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

There appeared to be no structural damage to the residence which was turned back over to the homeowner.

The man was transported to UH St. John Medical Center after he complained about a medical condition, according to police.

There were no injuries to any officers or other people during the incident.

Investigators are still determining the exact relationship between the man in custody and the people who lease the residence, it is believed there is some kind of pre-existing relationship.

Expected charges will include felony burglary, according to police.

