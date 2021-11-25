Man dies on Thanksgiving after house fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died on Thanksgiving Day after being injured in a house fire in Akron.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue.

According to the Akron Fire Department, crews rushed to the two-story, single family home and saw flames pouring out the structure.

They had to force entry into the home, and the blaze was finally located in the attic.

The man died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

His identity hasn’t yet been released by authorities.

The fire department said the cause remains under investigation.

