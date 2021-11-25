2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies on Thanksgiving after house fire in Akron

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died on Thanksgiving Day after being injured in a house fire in Akron.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue.

According to the Akron Fire Department, crews rushed to the two-story, single family home and saw flames pouring out the structure.

They had to force entry into the home, and the blaze was finally located in the attic.

The man died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

His identity hasn’t yet been released by authorities.

The fire department said the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Beachwood police search for suspects accused in gas station carjacking
Police search for suspects of armed carjacking at Beachwood gas station
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise