Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper inside

CLEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a trooper just arrived at the scene of a Clear Creek Township crash when another motorist with a BAC more than three times the legal limit smashed into his cruiser the night before Thanksgiving.

The on-duty trooper was pulling up to the crash scene involving another motorist and a deer at US-250 near Township Road 856 just north of Ashland around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, OHSP said.

That’s when the patrol car was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old Scott Farnsworth of New London man, according to OHSP.

The trooper was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries and was released, according to OSHP.

OHSP said Farnsworth was not injured, however, alcohol was a factor in the crash with a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit.

Farnsworth was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired, charged with assured clear distance ahead, and has a mandatory court appearance in Ashland Municipal Court, OHSP said.

There were no passengers in the cruiser or Silverado, OSHP said.

Ashland County Pictures shared the following photos of the crash site:

