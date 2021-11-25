2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Meadows Turkey Bowl passes $3 million raised for charity in its 32nd year

Some money going to cancer research after founder’s son diagnosed with brain cancer
By Vic Gideon
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Meadows Turkey Bowl began with four people in Mike Meadows’ backyard in Medina County 32 years ago.

They started passing the hat and raised $850 dollars in the event’s first year as a fundraiser.

This year, the Meadows Turkey Bowl raised more than a half-million dollars and was played at fields on Center Road in Hinckley.

Today, the fundraising has extra meaning to Mike.

“Special because, this year, twenty-five percent of the proceeds are going to cancer research to help my son,” he said about his 28-year-old son, Pete. “He’s battling oligodendroglioma, which is a rare form of brain cancer,”

“I was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2020 and this year, twenty-five percent of the proceeds are going to oligodendroglioma research, to help find a cure for the type of cancer I was diagnosed with,” Pete Meadows said.

In addition to sponsors and donations, each player had to raise $2,000 to play, including former Walsh Jesuit, Michigan State, and Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook.

“First time playing in it, excited. Ready to go compete, ready to go win,” said Cook. “I want to go out there and have fun with my teammates and hopefully hoist that trophy at the end of the day.”

The day included the Highland High School Marching, a food truck from Cocky’s Bagels, fans, friends, football, fellowship, family and fun.

“Yeah, this day means a lot to me,” said Pete.

Proceeds from the Meadows Turkey Bowl benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Grab a toboggan and go, the Chalet is open for the season
Cleveland Metroparks tobogganing season starts Nov. 26
Woodland Hills neighborhood church provides thanksgiving meals
Woodland Hills neighborhood church continues to provide Thanksgiving meals throughout NE Ohio
4th graders donate to homeless shelter
4th graders from Portage County collect clothing items for homeless shelter
(Source: Facebook)
2 houses catch fire in Mentor just 1 day before Thanksgiving