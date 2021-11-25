Meadows Turkey Bowl passes $3 million raised for charity in its 32nd year

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Meadows Turkey Bowl began with four people in Mike Meadows’ backyard in Medina County 32 years ago.

They started passing the hat and raised $850 dollars in the event’s first year as a fundraiser.

This year, the Meadows Turkey Bowl raised more than a half-million dollars and was played at fields on Center Road in Hinckley.

Today, the fundraising has extra meaning to Mike.

“Special because, this year, twenty-five percent of the proceeds are going to cancer research to help my son,” he said about his 28-year-old son, Pete. “He’s battling oligodendroglioma, which is a rare form of brain cancer,”

“I was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2020 and this year, twenty-five percent of the proceeds are going to oligodendroglioma research, to help find a cure for the type of cancer I was diagnosed with,” Pete Meadows said.

In addition to sponsors and donations, each player had to raise $2,000 to play, including former Walsh Jesuit, Michigan State, and Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook.

“First time playing in it, excited. Ready to go compete, ready to go win,” said Cook. “I want to go out there and have fun with my teammates and hopefully hoist that trophy at the end of the day.”

The day included the Highland High School Marching, a food truck from Cocky’s Bagels, fans, friends, football, fellowship, family and fun.

“Yeah, this day means a lot to me,” said Pete.

Proceeds from the Meadows Turkey Bowl benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

