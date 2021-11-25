Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars in Portage County

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian died on Thanksgiving Day after being struck by two different vehicles during a crash in Portage County.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Township Road 99 in Rootstown Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the pedestrian is an unidentified white man in his early to mid-30s.

He was first hit by an 18-year-old driver, the highway patrol said, before being hit a second time by a 25-year-old driver.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.

