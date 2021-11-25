Police search for suspects of armed carjacking at Beachwood gas station

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for several men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking this week at a Beachwood gas station.

It happened Monday night at the True North Shell Gas Station in the 26100 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

Police said two unidentified men got out of a pickup truck, pointed handguns at the victim, and demanded the keys for his white 2019 Infinity X50.

The suspects took the victim’s car after threatening to shoot him, according to police.

Police said they fled the scene, and the pickup truck, occupied by two other men, followed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.

The incident remains under investigation.

