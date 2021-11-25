2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police search for suspects of armed carjacking at Beachwood gas station

Beachwood police search for suspects accused in gas station carjacking
Beachwood police search for suspects accused in gas station carjacking(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for several men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking this week at a Beachwood gas station.

It happened Monday night at the True North Shell Gas Station in the 26100 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

2nd armed carjacking reported in Beachwood this month

Police said two unidentified men got out of a pickup truck, pointed handguns at the victim, and demanded the keys for his white 2019 Infinity X50.

The suspects took the victim’s car after threatening to shoot him, according to police.

Police said they fled the scene, and the pickup truck, occupied by two other men, followed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Man dies on Thanksgiving after house fire in Akron
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
2 killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise