September death of 1-year-old boy ruled a homicide

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of a 1-year-old boy who died in Sept. has been ruled a homicide, according to Cleveland Police.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodland Avenue for a 1-year-old boy in full arrest.

Man arrested in connection to death of baby, Cleveland police say

A 25-year-old man was on scene and was the caretaker of the boy and three other kids.

The man stated he was giving the 1-year-old a bath when he walked away and went downstairs, according to police.

The man had made several calls before returning upstairs where he found the victim in the bath with his eyes closed.

A juvenile in the house called 911 and the man began chest compressions until EMS arrived.

The boy was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The victim had bruising on his checks and the man was placed under arrest for Endangering Children, according to police.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the body to determine the cause of death and on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, the Homicide Unit was notified that the case was ruled a homicide.

The boy suffered blunt force trauma to the head, face, body, and extremities, according to police.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

