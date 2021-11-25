Thanksgiving Day forecast: Rainy weather switches to snow early Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for widespread rain this Thanksgiving as highs head for the mid 40s.

Tonight the rain changes to snow as lows plummet into the upper 20s.

Lake snow sets up on a windy Friday with highs only in the mid 30s.

Expect some accumulation, but primarily only in the snow belt.

Saturday will find us beneath variable skies as highs recover into the mid to upper 30s.

A rain/snow mix arrives on Sunday as highs peak in the upper 30s.

Monday will bring us a few snow showers along with highs that again top out in the upper 30s.

